Why Are Stray Dogs Dying on Some UAE Beaches?

A number of dead stray dogs were found on the beaches of Al Badiya and Dibba Al Fujairah.

The civic body, alerted of the dead dogs, initiated investigations and discovered that they were stray dogs.

"They were all poisoned by some residents here."

This poses a grave risk to people, mainly children's lives, they warned.

"The municipal body here in Fujairah spares no effort to curb stray dogs and poisonous reptiles, yet in a safe and sound way."

"We have received several reports on stray dogs and poisonous snakes and scorpions at residential areas here."

Ibrahim Abdulqader, a resident here, said they could not help in taking a step to curb stray dogs in his district.

"There are so many of them; and most of them are wild and pose a grave risk to our kids."

He added that they have informed the bodies concerned about these stray wild dogs, but to no avail.

"To poison these wild dogs is the only option despite the negative and hazardous impact."

Muhammad Saleh, an Emirati national, disagreed in poisoning stray dogs.

"This might end a problem but leads to a more serious issue which is the poisoning of our kids."

Ali Saleh, an Emirati national, urged the bodies concerned to speed up their procedures and clamp down on this phenomenon.

"The civic body should eliminate all stray dogs in a safe way."

An informed source with the Fujairah municipality, said the public is not permitted to poison any stray dogs.

"This is a big risk for all people and may end the life of others, particularly young children," he said.

"People can simply report any stray dogs to the civic body, and special teams will be dispatched to take immediate action."

