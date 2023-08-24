Why did China ban seafood from japan?

ALBAWABA The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), recently initiated the release of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.

This move, a part of the plant's decommissioning process, has stirred political, diplomatic, and environmental debates, raising concerns about the potential repercussions on the ocean ecosystem and seafood trade.

The release of radioactive water has triggered reactions on an international scale. Japanese fisher groups, already grappling with reputational damage to their seafood industry, have expressed concerns over the impact on their livelihoods.

BREAKING: China has banned seafood imports from Japan after the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant began releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.



Japanese fisher groups had opposed the plan fearing damage to their livelihoods.

Similarly, China and South Korea have raised diplomatic and health concerns, resulting in China's immediate ban on seafood imports from Japan.

This prohibition highlights the geopolitical implications of the Fukushima plant's actions and underscores the interconnectedness of environmental and trade concerns.

In a live video broadcast, a TEPCO staff member activated a seawater pump, signaling the commencement of the long-debated project.

The release, which began at 1:03 pm local time, comes after years of deliberation over the safest course of action for the treated radioactive water. The timing of the release has prompted reactions, both supportive and critical.

Both the Japanese government and TEPCO emphasize that the release is necessary to create space for the plant's decommissioning and to prevent potential accidental leaks.

They assert that the treatment and dilution processes applied to the water will adhere to international safety standards, rendering the wastewater safer than previously assumed.

Additionally, they downplay the environmental impact as negligible, aiming to alleviate concerns over long-term consequences.