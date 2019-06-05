Why Did Facebook Honor this 19-Year-Old Coder from Kerala?

Facebook has honoured a 19-year-old student from Kerala for spotting a memory corruption bug on its instant messaging platform WhatsApp, the media reported.

KS Ananthakrishna, a B.Tech student at Pathanamthitta Mount Zion College of Engineering College, detected the bug that enabled other people to completely remove files on WhatsApp without knowledge of the user, according to a report in Kerala-based Mathrubhumi on Monday.

A resident of Alappuzha, Ananthakrishna had found the bug two months ago and informed Facebook officials.





Facebook examined the solution provided by the young student and after two months of observation, then social networking giant decided to honour him for successfully rectifying the error.

Besides presenting him with a cash award of $500 (approximately Rs 34,000), Facebook also promised a spot for Ananthakrishna in the prestigious Hall of Fame, according to the report.

In addition to his research on ethical hacking, Ananthakrishna is also engaged in working for Kerala Police Cyberdome, a research and development centre of Kerala Police.