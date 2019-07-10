Why is Iran's Gando Series Creating a Storm on Twitter?

An Iranian drama series depicting supposed counterintelligence escapades has sent the Twitterverse abuzz with mixed reactions.

The TV series is titled Gando, the name assigned to a crocodile inhabiting the country’s southwestern marshlands, which is credited with tenacity and patience as skills required by the animal kingdom.

It features detailed operations of cinematic origin, which lead to identification of and action against foreign elements trying to engage in acts of espionage and sabotage against the country.





Social media frequenters were soon to catch up with Gando, some praising it for being visually stunning and others finding faults with its details or alleging association between the series and real-world sequences.

Here is how some of the reactions played out.

@Qhoqhnous admires a quote from the series saying, "The CIA organization is on the other side of the table. We are on this side," noting the monologue represents the type of steadfastness, which is required in the face of intrusive foreign spy work.

@yaminpour reports how the series has received CNN coverage.

The above user asks why a character representing a foreign person should be wearing an agate ring as is the tradition among some Iranians.

This user also says those behind making the series failed to eliminate the reflection of the green screen from the surface of the table used in this scene.

