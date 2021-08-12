Why Didn't Instagram Want You to See a Poster For Almodovar's New Film?

The photo-sharing social network Instagram apologized after removing images of a poster for Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar's new film, which shows a nipple.

"We initially removed several instances of this image for breaking our rules against nudity," Instagram's parent company Facebook told AFP.

However, the decision was subsequently reversed and the posters were restored to Instagram.

The poster’s design Javier Jaén was aware that the imagery might violate social media rules but had decided to stay true to their ideas.

"A million thanks to all of you who have made it possible by sharing the poster," Jaén tweeted.

The poster for Parallel Mothers shows a black and white close-up image of a nipple with a drop of milk that simulates a crying eye and is set against a red backdrop. A robust online debate saw some defending the image as art while others said it was "too explicit".

"We do, however, make exceptions to allow nudity in certain circumstances, which includes when there's clear artistic context. We've therefore restored posts sharing the Almodóvar movie poster to Instagram, and we're really sorry for any confusion caused," the company said.

The film, which will open the Venice Film Festival on 1 September, stars Penelope Cruz as one of two women whose paths cross in hospital as they prepare to give birth.

Instagram says sorry for removing Pedro Almodovar film poster: The advert for revered Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's new film features a lactating nipple. https://t.co/tXcivKSQEh pic.twitter.com/5KbI3BydNg — Capital Exits International Ltd (@CapitalExits) August 12, 2021

The promotional image was made to look like an eyeball producing a teardrop.

Activists have urged social media companies to treat images of men's and women's nipples equally as part of the #freethenipple campaign. The hashtag is used by many artists and celebrities to portray nipples despite the rules. But until now ban does not extend to male nipples.

Instagram didn't want you to see this poster for Pedro Almodovar's new film because it shows a nipple https://t.co/ygwC39Kztz pic.twitter.com/xTJvatTNRN — arts24 (@arts24_sa) August 11, 2021

Nipples are allowed on Instagram "in the context of breastfeeding, birth-giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations or an act of protest are allowed," the guidelines state.