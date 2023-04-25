Why is Donald Trump "shocked?"

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "shocked" that Fox News severed its relationship with host Tucker Carlson.

"I'm shocked, I'm surprised he's such a good guy, a very good guy, a very talented guy, you know, and he had such high ratings," Trump said on Newsmax Monday.

"I don't know if it was voluntary or if it was a firing, but I think Tucker has been great," Trump added. "He's been, especially over the last year or so, great to me."

WATCH 🚨 Tucker Carlson Tonight’s last moments on Fox News — In his last show Tucker had a pizza with the hero delivery man who stopped a car jacker.



pic.twitter.com/cyyWuvjGvE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 24, 2023

Carlson, a far-right TV host, regularly promoted conspiracy theories and was the network's highest-rated anchor with an average nightly audience of 4.33 million viewers of his famous talk show program "Tucker Carlson Tonight."