Why is Donald Trump "shocked?"

Published April 25th, 2023 - 08:34 GMT
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 02: A billboard put up by progressive activist group MoveOn that read “I Hate [Trump] Passionately - Tucker Carlson” is seen along I-95 on April 3, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump traveled to New York City today with an expected arraignment tomorrow at a Manhattan courthouse following his indictment by a grand jury. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "shocked" that Fox News severed its relationship with host Tucker Carlson.

"I'm shocked, I'm surprised he's such a good guy, a very good guy, a very talented guy, you know, and he had such high ratings," Trump said on Newsmax Monday.

"I don't know if it was voluntary or if it was a firing, but I think Tucker has been great," Trump added. "He's been, especially over the last year or so, great to me."

Carlson, a far-right TV host, regularly promoted conspiracy theories and was the network's highest-rated anchor with an average nightly audience of 4.33 million viewers of his famous talk show program "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

