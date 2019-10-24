Why is This Iranian Music Website Tarnishing Album Covers?

Highlights
Melovaz has altered numerous major album releases to remove images of women resulting in strange covers.
An Iranian music streaming website has come under fire for airbrushing women out of their own album covers - including the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift.
Melovaz has altered numerous major album releases to remove images of women, in a decision which stems from the country’s strict Islamic law which has harsh restrictions on women’s self-expression.
The alternations have resulted in some rather bizarre images, including a man stood along on Lana Del Rey’s recent release Norman F****** Rockwell and a floating hat on Lady Gaga's album Joanne.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Associated Newspapers Ltd.