Why Should Irbid be Chosen as The City of Arab Culture?

ALBAWBA - Finally Irbid in Jordan is the Arab Capital of Culture for 2022. This has come after a long wait judging from the social media.

The ceremony of its launching is scheduled for June 11, under the patronage of King Abdullah at Yarmouk University, Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar announced Saturday according to the Petra News Agency.

During a tour to the northern region, as part of a series of inspection visits meant to prepare for the event, Najjar highlighted the great importance the government attached to the event to showcase Irbid’s cultural, artistic, intellectual, poetic and theatrical potentials Petra added.

Jordan’s northern city of Irbid was selected as @UNESCO’s Arab Capital of Culture for 2021. The city is home to four major universities which are regarded as some of the most elite centers of learning in the region. Irbid combines rich history with modernity. pic.twitter.com/gta2j4N9uc — Embassy of Jordan US (@JoEmbassyUS) March 6, 2020

The culture minister also emphasised the need to engage the civil community in the event, urging young people to take part in the celebrations.

The choice of choosing Irbid as the Arab capital appears to have been made by UNESCO in 2020. One wrote "in all honesty, Irbid deserves to be the capital of culture in the Arab world, as it brings together rich history, modernity."