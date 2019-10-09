Why is US Congresswomen Illhan Omar Filing for Divorce?

US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar has filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, the New York Post reported on Tuesday, alleging an affair between the Muslim politician and her political consultant.



Omar filed to split from husband Ahmed Hirsi on her 37th birthday on Friday, according to the US House of Representatives’ archives.

The pair have been tied together since 2002 when they married in a religious ceremony, but separated in 2008 before legally remarrying last year.

“There has been an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship,” the court documents filed in Minnesota said.

The two parties requested “joint legal and physical custody” of their three minor children, the documents showed.





Omar also asked the court to determine child support to “serve the minor children’s best interest” and award the “marital property” as the court “may deem just and equitable.”

News of the divorce follow earlier allegations published by the New York Post which claimed the marriage of DC-based doctor Beth Mynett and her husband Tim Mynett had broken down after an alleged affair with Omar.

Tim Mynett filed a response with the DC court in September denying he had an affair.

Omar, who has been in the headlines after consistent verbal attacks by US President Donald Trump, has made no mention of the alleged affair.

Among the barage of public attacks from Trump is one tweet that called on left-leaning Democrat politicians to "go back" to their "corrupt and inept" countries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.