Why Was South Korea's Space Rocket Launch Delayed?

Strong wind and bad weather on Tuesday compelled the South Korean authorities to delay its space rocket Nuri's transportation to the launchpad, which was scheduled to launch on Wednesday, local media said.

Nuri was initially set to make its second launch attempt on Wednesday at the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung, eight months after the first trial in October ended in partial success, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea has decided to postpone this week's scheduled launch of its space rocket Nuri by one day https://t.co/rOSXjVtaKI — UncleJames🇲🇾马来老张🇨🇳 (@Ynjames6396) June 14, 2022

"Strong winds are blowing at Naro Space Center, and there is the possibility that the winds could grow stronger," the agency quoted the Science Ministry as saying.

The ministry said it would be difficult to ensure the safety of its workers in such bad weather.

The launch now is expected to take place on Thursday after consultation between the government and Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the report said.



In October last year, South Korea conducted its first indigenous space launch of the 200-ton Nuri which successfully flew to a target altitude of 700 kilometers (435 miles) but failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit as its third-stage engine burned out earlier than expected, according to the agency.

