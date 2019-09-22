Why Will Dubai's Burj Khalifa Light up With Saudi Flag Tomorrow?

Dubai's Burj Khalifa will light up with the colours of Saudi Arabia's flag tomorrow.

Organisers confirmed the light show to Khaleej Times earlier on Sunday.

The display of the Saudi flag on the world's tallest building will take place tomorrow at the following times: 7:15, 8:10, 9:10, 9:50 and 10:20pm.

The showcase marks Saudi's 89th National Day and is one of the many celebrations taking place all over the UAE on Monday.





