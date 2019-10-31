Wife Sues Hubby After Filming Her in 'Tiff', Sent Video to Mom

A woman in the United Arab Emirates sued her husband after he filmed her during an argument and sent the video to her mother, media reported this month.

The woman took to the Federal Supreme Court in the UAE after her husband filmed an argument between them. He sent the video to her mother on WhatsApp as evidence of her "nagging".

She accused him of invading her privacy and breaking a UAE cyberlaws that state that photos, videos and other media produced between two or more people should be kept private.





The husband was fined 10,000 dirhams ($2,700) after he sent the video and sentenced him to six months in prison.

He tried to defend himself saying he was merely providing evidence of her "behaviour" to her mother as opposed to invading her privacy.

