It Will be Long Eid Holidays in The Mideast in 2020

Likely dates for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha in 2020 (1441 Hijri) have been announced.

According to a statement issued by Ibrahim Al Jarwan at the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy, astronomical calculations predict Ramadan 1441 to begin on April 24, with Eid Al Fitr falling on May 24.

Meanwhile, the Zul Hijjah 1441 crescent is expected to be sighted on July 20, which means Eid Al Adha 2020 is expected to fall on July 31.

Since May 24 will be Sunday, residents in UAE and the region can expect a long Eid Al Al Fitr weekend. With Eid Al Adha falling on Friday, that could translate to another long weekend for public and private sector under new UAE holidays rules.





