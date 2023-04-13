Will Prince Harry attend King Charles coronation?

ALBAWABA - Prince Harry is expected to attend the coronation ceremony of his father, Charles III, King of Britain, putting an end to all speculation about the matter, especially in light of the escalating tensions among the prince and his family.

Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father Charles III, King of Britain, in May, but his wife Megan will remain in California with their two children, according to statements by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson on Wednesday.

Prince Harry to Attend His Father’s Coronation – Meghan Markle Will Stay at Home to Avoid Boos from Angry Brits in the Crowdhttps://t.co/wdj44QPFv4 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) April 12, 2023

"Buckingham Palace is delighted to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation ceremony, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6", said Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

He added, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The issue whether Price Harry would be present in his father's (the King) coronation ceremony or not has been the focus of attention recently, due to his harsh criticism of his family after he stepped down from his royal duties about three years ago.

Prince Harry will attend King Charles's coronation, but Meghan will stay in California with their children, Buckingham Palace says https://t.co/rm4dngfO2f — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 12, 2023

It will be the first time that the prince will be with the royal family in public since the publication of his memoirs.

Prince Harry was asked during an interview in January whether he would attend the coronation ceremony if he was invited. The prince said at the time: "A lot can happen between now and then, but the door is always open."

Prince Harry's book, in which he published his memoirs, revealed all his differences with other members of the royal family. His book highlighted his concern about negative media coverage, particularly towards his wife Meghan, and warned of a lack of support from his family.

More than 2,000 guests, including heads of state and eminent foreign personalities, are slated to attend the coronation ceremony. The coronation will be held in an official and luxurious ceremony.

King Charles III will officially take over his royal duties after his mother, late Queen Elizabeth, assumed power for 70 years until she passed away in September.