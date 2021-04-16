William, Harry Won't Walk Together at Prince Philip's Funeral

Britain is preparing for Saturday's funeral for late Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, which will feature the royal family and include a national minute of silence.

Prince Philip died a week ago at the age of 99 after spending weeks in hospital. His funeral will not be a state funeral, as they are reserved for monarchs. Instead, a ceremonial royal funeral will he held, similar to the service held for Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother when she died in 2002.

Saturday's service, which will be broadcast on major television networks and via live stream online, will begin at 3 p.m. in Britain (10 a.m. EDT). Attendance has been limited to 30 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Buckingham Palace said. The congregation inside the chapel will all wear face masks.

A ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle will begin shortly before the memorial service. Queen Elizabeth II, who was married to Prince Philip for more than 73 years, will not take part in the procession.



Prince Charles, Princess Anne and members of the royal family will join the procession, along with staff from the royal household, and walk behind the coffin to the chapel within the castle grounds. The procession will last for about eight minutes.

Prince William and Prince Harry will walk apart behind the coffin, separated by their cousin Peter Phillips. The decision to separate the brothers was made by the queen, The Guardian reported.

The brothers have had a strained relationship since Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties last year and moved to California. Markle, who is pregnant, won't attend the funeral on the advice of her doctor.

A party of royal marines will carry the coffin inside the chapel and Prince William will walk next to Phillips, and ahead of Harry.