Winnie The Pooh UK 50p Celebrates 95 Years of Fun-Filled Adventures

Celebrate adventure with Winnie the Pooh 50p coin series inspired by the timeless stories of A. A. Milne.

The Royal Mint has unveiled a rare new collectible 50p coin. The new collectible will feature Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Kanga, and Roo.

Fans of Winnie the Pooh can enjoy the coins individually, or as part of the nine-coin collection released over three years.

Designed by the Royal Mint’s designer Daniel Thorne, the coins are inspired by the original decorations of EH Shepard taken from the pages of AA Milne’s classic tales, first published in 1926.

"Using inspiration from the original decorations of EH Shepard has been a fantastic experience but one that has also tested me as a designer. With each design, so much care and attention have been given to remastering the iconic decorations for the canvas of a coin while staying true to the texts people know and love."

Daniel Thorne

Inhabitants of the Hundred Acre Wood for 2021 are gathered together to celebrate 95 years since the first Winnie-the-Pooh storybook was published. The whole gang – Pooh Bear, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Owl, Tigger, Rabbit, Kanga, and Roo – appear together in one of E. H. Shepard’s original illustrations.

A strong line-up! Which @Disney’s Winnie the Pooh character do you most identify with? To celebrate 95 years of Winnie the Pooh created by A.A. Milne and illustrated by E.H. Shepard, we’ve brought the gang together on a 50p! https://t.co/LbEwJf511m pic.twitter.com/w7vK77TSJp — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) September 2, 2021

Winnie the Pooh 50p coin is available to buy from the Mint in gold, silver, brilliant uncirculated, and special-edition color versions, with prices ranging from £10 to £1,065.

All of the coins are issued in uncirculated format, which means it's not very likely you will find one in your loose change; the coins have not been entered into general circulation.