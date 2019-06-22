Woman Demands a Divorce 3 Minutes After Getting Hitched

A woman demanded a divorce within three minutes of signing her marriage contract in Kuwait.

The newlywed woman had tripped while exiting the court house with her husband. He mocked her for the slip up, calling her 'stupid'. She was so infuriated with his attitude, she returned to the court house and demanded a divorce.

Netizens responded in support of her choice, lauding her decision because, as one put it, "If this is how he acts in the beginning of their lives together, then its best she leaves now."

Another responded, "Marriage without respect is a failed one from the start."





This article has been adapted from its original source.