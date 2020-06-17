Woman Dies After Crashing Into a Glass Door in India

A mother-of-two has died after accidentally running into a glass door in a bank, shattering the pane and causing a shard to pierce her stomach.

Video footage shows Beena Jiju Paul, 46, inside the Baroda bank branch in Perumbavoor, India.

She approaches the counter before suddenly turning around and dashing back towards the door after realising she has left the keys for her scooter outside.

But witnesses say she didn't realise the door was shut.

CCTV video from the bank shows Paul, dressed in a pink sari, as she smashes into the door.



Glass shatters around her and she collapses in a heap on the floor.

The stunned woman then tries to stand up as she cradles her stomach in agony.

She staggers to the left of the door while customers leap out of their seats to help.

Paul keels over and and is soon surrounded in a pool of her own blood as shop customers usher her into a nearby seat before she appears to lose consciousness.

Authorities soon arrived and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but the married mother-of-two succumbed to her injuries.

A local source said: 'After about four minutes, people at the bank were seen taking the woman to the hospital and a police officer is seen entering inside the bank.

'The woman, who appeared to have fainted, was carried out of the bank.

'According to the Perumbavoor police, she was taken to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital, but Beena passed away a little later.

'Perumbavoor police have registered a case of unnatural death.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.