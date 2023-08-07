Woman dies after drinking 2 liters of water

ALBAWABA A heartbreaking incident has shocked the community of Indiana, U.S., as a young mother of two, Ashley Summers, lost her life due to a devastating case of water intoxication.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Ashley consumed a large quantity of water within a short timeframe, resulting in water toxicity, which tragically led to her untimely death.

On 4. July outing with her two daughters, Ashley Summers downed four bottles of water, amounting to 1.8 liters, in just 20 minutes.

The outing took place amidst scorching outdoor weather, and Ashley had likely become thirsty due to the heat. Unbeknownst to her, this seemingly innocent act of hydrating herself would have dire consequences.

Upon returning home, Ashley began complaining of a headache and an increased sense of thirst. Shortly after, she fell backward and lost consciousness.

Her husband, Cody, attempted to perform CPR, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. Ashley was rushed to the hospital, but the damage was already done.

Medical professionals discovered that Ashley had ingested an excessive amount of water in an incredibly short period.

This led to water intoxication, a condition characterized by an imbalance of sodium levels in the blood due to an overflow of water. As a result, fluids moved from the outside to the inside of blood cells, causing them to swell dangerously.

By the time she reached the hospital, her brain had swelled significantly, cutting off circulation and rendering her brain dead.