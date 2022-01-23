Woman Dies After Taking Fat-burning Slimming Pills

A 25-year-old woman died after taking illegal slimming pills, an inquest has been told.

Medics tried to save the life of Annie Gresham after she took a highly toxic chemical that is illegally sold but is not licensed for human consumption.

Ms Gresham was found by a passing ambulance crew on a bridge overlooking the A38 on the evening of November 19, 2017, before passing away on November 20.

Her family have spoken out about the death of the 25-year-old, both thanking the NHS and emergency services professionals for their care and criticising the provision of mental health services in the UK.

A hearing at Derby Coroner's Court was told that the 25-year-old, from Mickleover, Derby, had a history of mental illness and had previously been diagnosed with anorexia and emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD).

The inquest held on January 20, and which was attended by members of Ms Gresham's family, was told she had been admitted to specialist eating disorder clinics and had been discharged shortly before her death.

The inquest heard that when the ambulance crew stopped they found Ms Gresham wearing her pyjamas.

The crew took her to Royal Derby Hospital where she revealed she had had self-harmed from the age of 12 and had 'recently recovered from anorexia'. She later told staff she had taken an overdose of a drug that causes weight loss.

At the hospital she was monitored by medics, but her condition deteriorated and she died the same night.

Kim and Graham Cooper, Antony Cooper and Ali Whitlam, members of Ms Gresham's immediate family, told Derbyshire Live: 'Annie Gresham (nee Cooper) was a much-loved daughter, sister, auntie and friend. She was intelligent, caring, beautiful, and had an amazing sense of humour. We miss her every day.

'We would like to express our sincere thanks to the police, ambulance service and staff at the Royal Derby Accident and Emergency department.



We had frequent contact with all three organisations, and their professionalism, care and compassion have been amazing throughout. We cannot thank them enough.

'Annie received compassionate care from many individuals in the mental health sector over the years and for this we are truly grateful.

'What we would like to happen is for the individuals who worked with Annie to examine their decisions and actions, and question whether with hindsight, they would do things differently.

'Then to remember this next time, for the next patient and their family.

'In addition we hope that professionals and people in a position of power will challenge the level of care for mental health in this country.

'In our opinion the system failed Annie and will continue to fail others unless there is a drastic change.'

Recording a narrative conclusion, Peter Nieto, area coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, said that her care was not 'categorically insufficient' and that Ms Gresham, who worked in a café, offered 'no indication' that she had planned to take her own life.

He said: 'It was clear that she had consciously taken the tablets on 19 November. That can't have occurred accidentally.

'But she must have known that there was a high likelihood that she would have been seen [on the bridge] and therefore she would likely have then been taken to hospital, where she would have received some treatment.

'Had she taken herself somewhere private, then I think the case would be different.'

'It is implausible that she would have accidentally taken that number of the tablets and after taking the tablets she went to a low bridge and she would have anticipated being found.'

Mr Nieto, assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, read in evidence that Ms Gresham had a history of mental illness. But he added that her self-harming was 'impulsive' and that 'she would have likely taken the tablets without fully understanding the consequences'.

A 'farewell note' was found after Ms Gresham's death, but Mr Nieto said: 'The note was not left out in clear view, it was written in a diary or journal which was closed.

'In terms of the content, although it could be interpreted as a farewell note, it does not contain any mention of suicidal intent.'

Ms Gresham, of Mickleover, had medical cause of death recorded as fatal toxicity with a background of anorexia and EUPD.