Woman drenches herself in fake blood at Cannes

ALBAWABA - A woman dressed in a Ukrainian flag-colored dress drenches herself in fake blood on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in solidarity with the war-torn country.

Before being removed from the red carpet, the woman poured a red substance on her floor-length blue and yellow dress, on the steps of the Palais des Festivals, in an attempt to shed light on what has been happening in Ukraine since February 2022.

In a video AFP posted on Twitter, the unidentified woman swiftly walks up the stairs and suddenly pulls out capsules filled with a blood-like substance and pours it all over her dress while smiling at the cameras.

VIDEO: Cannes action.



A woman dressed in Ukrainian colours pours fake blood on herself on the steps of the Palais des Festivals during the screening of the film 'Acid', before being removed by security staff pic.twitter.com/v7hAz1zetW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 22, 2023

In a similar instance last year, during a red carpet event at Cannes, a woman stormed the event ripping off her dress to reveal the phrase "STOP RAPING US" painted on her body with the colors blue and yellow.

With underclothes stained in bright red color, the woman solely demonstrated the brutal conditions which the Ukrainians are living under.

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy addressed the attendees in a surprise pre-recorded video during the opening ceremony.

“Will cinema keep quiet, or will it speak up? If there is a dictator, if there is a war for freedom, once again, everything depends on our unity. Can cinema stay outside of this unity?” Zelenskiyy told the audience.