Woman Fined in UAE for Calling a Man 'Impure and Shameless'

A woman, who was convicted of shouting at a young man in a shopping mall in Abu Dhabi and referring to him as "impure and shameless", has been told to pay him Dh15,000 in compensation for the damages.

The Abu Dhabi civil appellant court upheld an earlier ruling by the court of first instance, which ordered the Arab woman to pay the compensation amount to the young man after she was found guilty of insulting and demeaning him.

Official court documents stated that the Arab man filed a complaint with authorities after the woman shouted at him when he was walking in one of the shopping malls in Abu Dhabi.



The young man said the woman had shamed and belittled him when she rudely shouted at him, calling him “impure and shameless” in the presence of shoppers without any genuine reason.

The Abu Dhabi criminal court had earlier fined the woman Dh1,000 for insulting and embarrassing the man in the public.

The young man then filed a civil lawsuit against the woman and demanded Dh100,000 in compensation for the damages he suffered because of her insults.

The man said the woman’s humiliating acts demeaned his honour and that it had affected him psychologically.

The, court, however ruled that the man be paid Dh15,000 in compensation for the damages. The woman was also told to pay the legal expenses but she appealed the ruling, stressing that she was wrongly convicted of insulting the young man.

Her lawyer presented a memorandum claiming that the complainant had stalked the defendant's daughter and tried to take her phone number, and that's why the woman shouted at him, so that he would leave her daughter.

But the court rejected the defendant's appeal and maintained the first ruling.

This article has been adapted from its original source.