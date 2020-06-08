Woman Killed After Walking Into Gunbattle Between Drug Dealers in Lebanon

A woman was shot and killed Sunday after walking into the crossfire of a gunbattle between drug dealers in Shatila refugee camp.

In a graphic video, the woman can be seen walking along the street with her infant child in her arms, before she is hit in the head and falls to the ground.

She was later taken to hospital but died from her injuries, according to the state-run National News Agency.

The child also suffered a severe head injury, and was taken to hospital in a critical condition where the baby is receiving intensive care treatment, according to local media.

Rising crime in Lebanon this year has been blamed on the country’s economic slump and resulting livelihood crisis, with murders in the first quarter of 2020 up a shocking 103 percent compared to the previous year.

In refugee camps such as Shatila, this suffering is only compounded. With Lebanon's unemployment rate at 40 percent even before the coronavirus outbreak, discriminatory laws prevent much of its refugee population from accessing adequate work.

This article has been adapted from its original source.