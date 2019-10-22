Woman Skydives in UAE Holding Lebanon's Flag in Support of Protests

A Lebanese expat in the UAE has skydived holding her country's flag as a show of solidarity with the reforms protests happening back home.

"I did it last week. I also skydived last month with the Lebanese flag. The jumps are a gesture of solidarity with Lebanon and my fellow country men and women," Nada Abou Mattar revealed.





The interior architect, who has 1,000 jumps to her name, said she was "really hopeful and optimistic" that positive and radical changes would come out of the demonstrations happening in Lebanon.

"I just wish the Lebanese people would keep standing united and stay away from partisanship when they take to the streets. It is the political parties that have brought disparities and divisions. I hope this time the protesters' demands will be unified and focus on improving the quality of life and boosting the economy."

She said she would have taken part in the ongoing demonstrations back home "had it not been for some personal circumstances".

