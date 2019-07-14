Stingy: Woman Smacks Husband With a Shoe After a Tiff

The Sharjah Public Prosecution has referred a woman to the criminal court after she allegedly assaulted her husband.

According to Al Roeya, the defendant denied all accusations, stating that her husband -the complainant- is stingy and close-fisted and never spent money on his family.

Investigations revealed that the woman has allegedly assaulted her husband on more than one occasion.

The last one occurred when he was sleeping at home after coming back from work. She asked him to wake up, so that they could go shopping. It was when he refused to do so that she took his bank card from his wallet, and asked him for the PIN number. He declined to do so too.





It was later, when he tried to sleep again that she assaulted him with her shoe, and when he tried to stop her, she pushed him to the ground.

The defendant explained that during the 6 years of their marriage, the husband had never spent enough money on her and two of his sons, and never buys anything for the house despite of earning more than Dh15,000 a month.

On the other hand, the complainant submitted four documents proving the fact that he was assaulted, including a picture of their WhatsApp text that proves he was also insulted.

The court adjourned the case for ruling to August 22.

This article has been adapted from its original source.