Woman throws herself from balcony because “earthquake dream”

ALBAWABA Aisha Gülhan Geller, 38, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, after Feb.6, earthquake.

She saw in her dream that a new earthquake occurred in the city of Hatay, in which she lives, she immediately rushed to throw herself from the balcony of the house.

Her mother’s said "Aisha was in fear after the earthquake, and we were staying in the same room that day.

It was about 3.30 pm, my daughter suddenly woke up screaming, there's an earthquake, let's go outside."

Two massive earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 53,000 people and injuring thousands of others. The earthquakes also dealt a blow to buildings and the infrastructure.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it.

Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event.

عانت عائشة جولهان جيلر من اضطراب ما بعد الصدمة، حتى إنها ما إن رأت في حلمها أن زلزالا جديدا وقع في مدينة هاتاي التي تسكن فيها، أسرعت فورا لتلقي بنفسها من شرفة المنزل.



حلم تحول لمأساة



استيقظت عائشة جولهان جيلر (38https://t.co/oiqeriZCJK pic.twitter.com/mpl6IwvfyQ — Antonios Touma (@touma_antonios) March 18, 2023

Most people who go through traumatic events may have temporary difficulty adjusting and coping, but with time and good self-care, they usually get better.

If the symptoms get worse, last for months or even years, and interfere with your day-to-day functioning, you may have PTSD.