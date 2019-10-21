Woman in Uganda Banned From Conceiving After Giving Birth to 44 Kids

In a rare case, a woman in Uganda has been banned from conceiving any more, after giving birth to 44 children.

Mariam Nabatanzi has been dubbed 'the world's most fertile woman' by locals after she managed to give birth to four sets of twins, five sets of triplets and five quadruplets.

But, doctors in Uganda have banned Nabatanzi from giving birth to any more children, according to Al Jazeera documentary quoted in 7news.com.au.

Sold into marriage at the age of 12, Nabatazni is a single mother who works as a tailor, hairdresser and herbalist to make ends meet. She delivered her first child in the first year of her marriage and now has 38 surviving children to raise.





"Generally, I have tried to educate them. My dream is that my children go to school. They can lack anything (else), but they must go to school," Nabatazni revealed in the Al Jazeera documentary. "I can't say they are nagging because they are my children. I can't say I will abandon them because they are my children and I love them," Nabatazni added.

Speaking about how Nabatazni delivered 44 children, a gynecologist Dr. Chales Kiggundu said, "You find that some of the women have the potential of having between 10 to 12 eggs that come at the beginning of the month... some of the have the potential to have more than one fertilisation take place."

