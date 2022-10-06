  1. Home
Woman's Body Found in Drain in India

Published October 6th, 2022 - 07:59 GMT
Kurla area
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The body of a woman with tied limbs was found inside a sack in a drain in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday.

The police reached the spot, took the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem.

Taking help from the fire brigade, the body was taken out of the drain. Police said that it is suspected that the woman was murdered and thrown into the drain.

A case is registered by the police, further investigation is underway. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

