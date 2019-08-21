Women in Jail for Luring Man and Locking Him up in Flat

A woman, who locked up a man inside a flat and robbed him of Dh60,300 ($16,413), has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Dubai court. She had four other female accomplices, who had already been convicted.

The Dubai Court of First Instance found the defendant guilty of unlawful imprisonment and robbery. Her accomplices have been equally jailed for six months each, and all of them shall be deported after serving their time in prison. The case dated back to June 10, 2018, and was registered at Al Rafaa police station.

Records show that the 34-year-old Nigerian woman and her accomplices lured the man into their flat with a massage service offer. They posted a mobile number on a card as part of the plan to rob customers.

The complainant, a 33-year-old driver, said he found the card and contacted the number via WhatsApp.





"I was led to a flat in Al Rafaa. When I got inside, eight African women cornered me and locked the door. They assaulted me and held me still. They robbed me of Dh60,300 and threatened me. They let me leave later and then fled the scene. I identified some of them, among other suspects, at the police station," he said.

A police sergeant, who interrogated the defendant, said the latter admitted that she - along with her accomplices - robbed the victim and kicked him out of the flat.

"The woman also confessed that she had been brought to the UAE to work at an apartment, and her job was reportedly to lure men by offering them massage and then holding them captive and robbing them."

A police corporal told the prosecutor that the building, where the incident took place, was not equipped with surveillance cameras. The women were apprehended at another flat in connection with a similar crime.

The defendant did not appeal the ruling.

This article has been adapted from its original source.