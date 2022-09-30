Women Have the Right to Choose Too!

Like any other human being, women have the right to choose who and what they want to be. They have the right to have complete control over their lives.

But that’s not the reality we live in.

Because it seems like no matter where women go, there is always some form of law, act, or response to who they should be and how they should act.

For instance, when it comes to the basic right of choosing how to dress, women are facing scrutiny from different fronts. From one end, women are being tortured and killed for reportedly not conforming to the “appropriate” way of wearing the hijab. On the other side of the world, countries have been passing laws to prohibit women from wearing full-face veils in public.

In other parts of the world, women have had to fight for their right to have abortions. In India, a law was passed in 1971, that limited abortion to certain cases and stripped the right of abortion from others. However, it was only recently that the Indian Supreme Court declared that all women have the right to safe and legal abortion up to 24-weeks of pregnancy.

In countries like the US, there are still states banning abortion which comes to show that in some places women still do not have control over their own bodies. In fact, it is reported that there are around 121M unwanted pregnancies worldwide. Not only that but it is said that a quarter of women feel like they cannot say no to sex demands. It is even reported that in some countries like Senegal, Mali, and Niger, more than 90% of women have no control over their bodies.

#DidYouKnow: Nearly half of all pregnancies are not by choice?



Let @UNFPA show you why the most life-altering reproductive choice is no choice at all and start #SeeingTheUnseen crisis today: https://t.co/WA8TIf1MIg pic.twitter.com/qLWajcc4pJ — UNFPA (@UNFPA) March 30, 2022

If we take some steps back and take a look at the social and cultural restrictions that are imposed on women, we can see that women also face increasing challenges to control their own decisions. The World Bank even reports that there are laws prohibiting women from working certain jobs in around 104 countries. This is an alarming number as it means women who are in need of jobs have limited options compared to their men counterparts.

On the other end of the spectrum, one can view such laws as necessary when it comes to women protecting themselves. Because chances are so many women feel like they do not have the choice of going out to certain places at certain times. In fact, during one conversation with some female friends, we all agreed that we do not have the choice of going out on walks in a nice neighborhood at night because we are afraid of what might happen. Not only that, but in most cases, women are not socially permitted to even do that.

The reality of things is that most people label an act as oppressive only if force, violence, or abuse is used. Rarely do people pay attention or highlight the other forms of oppression that come in less subtle ways. This kind of oppression is quite dangerous because even though it controls the choices and rights of women, it might still go unnoticed. And in a time when more and more people are leading the way to grant women the right to take control over their own lives, it is more important than ever before to shed light on oppressive acts that aren’t being opposed as much as they should.

That is why education and raising awareness is key in battling this epidemic that is stripping women from the right of choice.

Every human being has the right to choose. And so do women.