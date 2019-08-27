Women Lands in UAE Court for Calling her Brother-in-law 'Selfish'

A woman in UAE appeared in court on Monday after a case was filed against her for allegedly calling her brother-in-law selfish.

The complaint had been filed by a man against his wife's sister after she told him that he was selfish. The man said he was offended and insulted by the comment.

The defendant informed the court that the complainant was a close friend of her husband, and he had interfered during a problem between her and her husband. The complainant took the side of the defendant's husband, she said, Arabic daily Al Khaleej said in a report.

The defendant confirmed calling the complainant selfish, but added that she didn't mean to insult or offend him.





This article has been adapted from its original source.