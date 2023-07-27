Woman stabbed 31 times by ex-husband in Baghdad

ALBAWABA - Asmaa's father revealed shocking details of the brutal assault his daughter endured at the hands of her ex-husband during a report.

Just a few days ago, during a family gathering with her cousins, Asmaa's ex-husband viciously attacked her with a sharp knife, inflicting 31 stab wounds all over her body.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the urgent need to address and prevent domestic violence and ensure the safety of women facing such threats.

Asmaa's father mentioned that his daughter is currently fighting for her life in a hospital in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, after the assailant violently dragged her through the streets, attempting to humiliate and expose her, and then stabbed her in the neck, severing her vocal cords.

He stated that the perpetrator deliberately degraded his daughter's dignity in public, showing no humanity or honor. He urged for the immediate arrest of the criminal, who is still at large despite committing such a horrific crime.

Asmaa's father also pleaded for justice and emphasized the importance of not ignoring the case of his abused daughter, who has been enduring harassment from her ex-husband for the past 7 months since their separation.