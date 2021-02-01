'Wonderful, Great'! Melania Showered Donald With Glowing Praise After Each Rally

Melania Trump was former President Donald Trump's first phone call after every rally and she'd shower him with glowing praise and tell him how 'wonderful and great' he is, her former friend and adviser says.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who was once an adviser and close confidante to Melania, 51, has revealed that it was a ritual for Trump and Melania to speak on the phone after public events and she'd boost his ego.

Melania Trump 'lifted Donald's spirits by always saying how great he is'https://t.co/1YQwDGAjIf pic.twitter.com/wb402FPwCT — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 1, 2021

'I believe their way of showing affection towards one another is her telling him how wonderful and great he is,' Winston Wolkoff said on the Hollywood Life podcast this week.

'She was always his first phone call, always, no matter where she was. And the first thing he’d say was: "Hey Baby, how'd I do?" Like he wants her approval,' she added.

Trump hosted a myriad of raucous rallies before his red-capped MAGA supporters, but then-First Lady Melania was noticeably absent at many of them, especially towards the end of his presidency.

Winston Wolkoff said she was still supportive from behind the curtain despite public speculation.

'She tells him how it is but she also makes sure to elevate him and embrace what he’s doing, because that is who she is,' she explained.

Since leaving the White House as Melania’s aide Winston Wolkoff has written a book entitled: 'Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,’ which has offered an intimate look into the Trumps' marriage.

Melania Trump hires staff in attempt to continue much derided ‘Be Best’ initiative https://t.co/hIwMfU6U1L — The Independent (@Independent) January 30, 2021

In her book Winston Wolkoff said Melania would skirt talking about her marriage directly and would 'shine the light over here so you don’t see what’s going on over there.'

Speaking on several videos that have emerged showing Melania swipe her hand away from Trump’s, Winston Wolkoff said the action was less about the state of their marriage and more of a distraction from 'what’s going on.'

Winston Wolkoff said that rumors about a divorce between the two are misguided and that there is genuine love between the two.

'I didn’t realize that, but when you see their eye contact and the seduction through that gaze, it’s more about that than I think anything else,' she said.

Since leaving office the couple have moved to Trump's luxury Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Winston Wolkoff said she wrote the book to tell the public the truth about who Melania is.

'Throughout the years, Melania controlled her image, created her fairytale narrative, and remained an enigma, which enabled her to play make believe. I felt it my civic duty to stop protecting her and to unearth the "most mysterious First Lady," the world has ever known,' she said.

'By sharing my history with her, I unmasked her true identity and revealed an unvarnished portrait of a woman whose veneer I’ve stripped off, leaving nothing but an "unapologetically, skin-deep" woman,' she added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.