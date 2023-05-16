World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

ALBAWABA A Portuguese dog (Bobi) who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.

Bobi a purebred rafeiro do alentejo born on May, 11. 1992, he continues to live in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros on the same family farm.

Happiest of birthdays to Bobi, the oldest living dog and the oldest dog ever, who turns THIRTY-ONE today (31!!!!!!!!) 💫 pic.twitter.com/FCzhSVSIu7 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 11, 2023

Bobi's family planned a Saturday birthday party at his home in Conqueiros, a rural village in southern Portugal.

More than 100 people attended the “very traditional” Portuguese party, owner Leonel Costa said.

A dance troupe also performed with the birthday dog, who is a Portuguese pedigree breed, participating in one of their routines.





Costa has owned several old-aged dogs in the past, including Bobi’s mother, Gira, who lived to the age of 18.

One of the biggest contributing factors to Bobi’s longevity is the “calm, peaceful environment” in which he lives, according to Costa.

Throughout his life, Bobi has freely roamed the forests surrounding the Costa house. He has never been chained or leashed.