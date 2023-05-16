  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Published May 16th, 2023 - 06:55 GMT
The world’s oldest dog
(Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

ALBAWABA  A Portuguese dog (Bobi) who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness. 

Also ReadStudent Makes it to Guinness World Records by Creating World’s Largest Painting Using SpicesStudent Makes it to Guinness World Records by Creating World’s Largest Painting Using Spices

Bobi a purebred rafeiro do alentejo born on May, 11. 1992, he continues to live in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros on the same family farm.

Bobi's family planned a Saturday birthday party at his home in Conqueiros, a rural village in southern Portugal.

More than 100 people attended the “very traditional” Portuguese party, owner Leonel Costa said.

A dance troupe also performed with the birthday dog, who is a Portuguese pedigree breed, participating in one of their routines.


 

Bobi

Costa has owned several old-aged dogs in the past, including Bobi’s mother, Gira, who lived to the age of 18. 

One of the biggest contributing factors to Bobi’s longevity is the “calm, peaceful environment” in which he lives, according to Costa.

Throughout his life, Bobi has freely roamed the forests surrounding the Costa house. He has never been chained or leashed.

Tags:The world’s oldest dogDogBobiGuinness World Records

You may also like

Breaking News
Off

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...