  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. From beggar to millionaire, world’s richest beggar from India

From beggar to millionaire, world’s richest beggar from India

Published July 13th, 2023 - 07:55 GMT
World’s richest beggar
(May 23, 2020. / AFP / Romeo GACAD)

ALBAWABA Bharat Jain holds the title of the wealthiest beggar globally and is often spotted begging on the streets of Mumbai,  according to a report by Economic Times.

Also ReadWho are the richest kids in the world?Who are the richest kids in the world?

The resident of Mumbai possesses a net worth of Rs 7.5 crores ($1 million), and unlike himself, his children have not been deprived of education as they have had the opportunity to complete their schooling.

Bharat earns a monthly income of Rs 60,000-75,000 through begging. Additionally, he owns a two-bedroom flat in Mumbai valued at Rs 1.2 crore and also rents out two shops in Thane, generating a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000.

The remarkable journey of Bharat Jain, from humble beginnings to becoming a prosperous beggar, is truly extraordinary. 

Born into a financially constrained family, he faced limitations in pursuing formal education, which hindered his chances of securing stable employment. 

Bharat Jain defied these challenges and succeeded in building a life for himself and his family through his unconventional occupation.

While Bharat Jain and his family live comfortably in a duplex residence in Parel, with a 1BHK layout, their children attend a convent school.

 Additionally, other members of the family own a stationery store. Despite their relatively stable situation, Bharat has been consistently advised against begging.

Tags:World’s richest beggarBeggarIndiaBharat Jain

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now