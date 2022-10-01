The World Celebrates 'Coffee Day' in Style

Coffee is more than a simple beverage, it is a passion for many individuals. It even has its own subculture, language, and way of life. That's why international Coffee Day is the perfect opportunity to learn about the drink and enjoy it.

TODAY 👏 all coffee lovers worldwide who celebrate #InternationalCoffeeDay2022

Your wishes on International Coffee Day:

🔹 Coffee Farmers Prosperity

🔹 Sustainable production practices

🔹Fair prices and sourced products for consumers worldwide

👉 https://t.co/IuQlUMSHt6 #ICO pic.twitter.com/m7J6i6Dwem — International Coffee Organization (ICO) (@ICOCoffeeOrg) October 1, 2022

Coffee Day is a day to enjoy and appreciate everything that has to do with this lovely little black beverage, whether a person prefers straight espresso, americanos, lattes, or cappuccinos; iced, decaf, instant, or filter.

Whilst not every person on the planet agrees, most individuals believe coffee tastes fantastic. Additionally, is aware drinking it give us a much-needed energy boost and vitality. After all, isn't this the reason why most people drink a cup of coffee first thing in the morning when the wake up?

The History of International Coffee Day

Ethiopia is supposed to be the country where coffee beans' properties were originally discovered. The coffee berry or cherry pits, not the beans, are what we often refer to as coffee. According to legend, a goat herder in the ninth century started experimenting after observing their stimulating effects on his goats.

Coffee consumption probably first gained popularity in the Arab world in the 15th century. From there, it moved to Asia, Italy, Europe, and the Americas before arriving in the coffee cup you're holding in your hand right now.

Third wave coffee shops, however, didn't begin to appear in the marketplace until nearly 50 years ago. These unique coffee shops put a focus on offering high quality coffee, from the beans to the roasting to the customized brewing method, going beyond the standard diner coffee served in quantity. That's where the coffee culture really started to take on a life of its own.

The All Japan Coffee Association may have hosted a celebration in Japan in 1983, which is when International Coffee Day may have its origins. China's International Coffee Organization appears to have observed their own version of Coffee Day as early as 1997; in April 2001, it was made an annual event.

Since 2005, this day, sometimes known as "National Coffee Day" or simply "Coffee Day," has generated some interest in the US. However, it appears a 2009 commercial for the New Orleans Coffee Festival was the first to utilize the phrase "International Coffee Day." The first holiday in Taiwan seems to have appeared in the same year.

Which countries celebrate International Coffee Day?

Throughout the year, numerous nations around the world observe their own national coffee days. In order to create a single day of celebration for coffee enthusiasts around the world, the Member States of the ICO decided to organize International Coffee Day on October 1 in March 2014.

International Coffee Organization (ICO)

Due to the economic significance of coffee, the United Nations (UN) sponsored the establishment of the International Coffee Organization (ICO) in London in 1963. The International Coffee Agreement (ICA), a crucial tool for development cooperation, is managed by it.

In 2015, International Coffee Day was observed for the first time. The first formal Coffee Day was introduced in Milan in 2015, although the International Coffee Organization (ICO) chose to dedicate the day to all coffee enthusiasts in 2014. However, the dates on which other nations observe their own national coffee days vary. International Coffee Day was originally observed by the ICO in China back in 1997, and it was afterward observed in Taiwan in 2009. On November 17, 2005, Nepal celebrated the first International Coffee Day.

Arabs Celebrating Coffee Day

Arab News explores the flavors and customs of Saudi coffee as part of their celebration of International Coffee Day.

Written by Sondos Swed