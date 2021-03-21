  1. Home
  World Down Syndrome Day Marked in Turkey

March 21st, 2021
Support people with Down syndrome Emine Erdogan said to mark Down syndrome day.

Everyone must support people with Down syndrome, Turkey’s first lady said Sunday in a message on World Down Syndrome Day.

“I invite everyone to stand by all people with Down syndrome, so that they can participate equally in life,” Emine Erdogan said on Twitter.

“I wish to bond with each other by the power of love,” the first lady added.

March 21 is observed annually to raise awareness on Down syndrome, a congenital disorder in which a person has an extra chromosome, leading to mental and physical development challenges.


