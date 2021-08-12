World Elephant Day: Learn What Threatens Those Magnificent Creatures

The elephant is loved, revered, and respected by people and cultures around the world, yet we balance on the brink of seeing the last of this magnificent creature.

On August 12, 2012, the inaugural World Elephant Day was launched to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants.

1940: 🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘 3M

1980: 🐘🐘🐘🐘 1.5M

2021: 🐘 444K



According to the World Elephant Society, "It is a day to honor elephants, to spread awareness about the critical threats they are facing, and to support positive solutions that will help ensure their survival."

The escalation of poaching, habitat loss, human-elephant conflict, and mistreatment in captivity are just some of the threats to both African and Asian elephants.

The main aim of World Elephant Day is to make people aware of better treatment of captive elephants and against their illegal poaching and trade for ivory.

"World Elephant Day is a rallying call for people to support organizations that are working to stop the illegal poaching and trade of elephant ivory and other wildlife products, protect wild elephant habitat, and provide sanctuaries and alternative habitats for domestic elephants to live freely."

According to recent data of WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature), there are roughly 440,000 elephants left on the planet. The WWF also revealed that every year around 15,000 elephants are hunted by poachers.

What can we do to save these ‘gentle giants?

Despite being cultural and religious icons in India, elephants are badly treated by unschooled mahouts. Many elephants fell prey to electrocution, train accidents, poaching, and poisoning.

Elephants are shot by hunters and they die in extreme pain and agony. Because of this, their tribes are damaged which leads to populations decline. They are killed by poachers for their ivory which is used in making tableware, sculptures, jewelry, and Chinese traditional medicines, and other things.

So never buy ivory products. Instead of this think to donate to reputed organizations.

There are many ways through which we can donate to organizations like World Wildlife Fund (WWF), The Elephant Society, Wildlife SOS, and others. These organizations work tirelessly towards the rescue.