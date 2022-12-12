  1. Home
  3. World join hands to fight violence against women

Published December 12th, 2022 - 07:52 GMT
Women against violence
Women chant slogans on December 1, 2022 in Pristina as they take part in a protest rally against gender based violence against women in Kosovo, called after the murder of a pregnant woman by her ex-husband in the maternity hospital where she was due to give birth. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

HRH Princess Basma, chairperson of the Jordanian National Committee for Women (JNCW), on Sunday stressed the importance of combating all forms of violence, especially ending violence against women, and raising awareness about its dangers and impacts on individuals, communities and societal peace.

Speaking during the closing ceremony for the 2022 edition of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence UN campaign, Princess Basma  said that more than 736 million women and girls around the world have been subjected to violence, despite that  43 years passed since the issuance of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women  (CEDAW), 27 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and 22 years since the declaration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The princess, during the ceremony held at Ain Jalout Secondary School for Girls, highlighted that early marriage places responsibilities beyond the girls’ mental and physical capabilities, which usually pushes them into a cycle of violence, and deprives them of their rights to education and work, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jordan has made great strides in the fields of legislation, protection services against violence, and strengthening the protection and prevention system against domestic violence, the princess said, highlighting ongoing efforts to reduce violent practices and provide psychological and legal support to the victims.

The princess also attached importance to the role of the family in enhancing girls’ self-confidence, and their key role in society, besides building family and community ties, calling on girls to be armed with knowledge and self-confidence.

JNCW Secretary General Maha Ali said the campaign, which coincided with celebrating Human Rights Day, constitutes a call for action to end violence against women and girls, as it infringes human rights, breaking human, religious, and social values, heritage, culture, customs and traditions, which all call for mercy, kindness and humanity.

Domestic violence hinders women’s progress in various fields and limits their active participation in political, economic and social life, Ali said.

A woman holds up a foetal echography on December 1, 2022 in Pristina as she takes part in a protest rally against gender based violence against women in Kosovo, called after the murder of a pregnant woman by her ex-husband in the maternity hospital where she was due to give birth. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

UN Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Randa Aboul Hosn said that violence against women and girls remains a widespread violation of human rights around the world, rooted in gender-based discrimination, social norms and stereotypes that accept violence.

Such violations have escalated in light of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, crises related to climate change, global conflict and economic instability, she added.

She said that Jordan, according to the government’s priorities, is committed to preventing violence against women and enhancing protection of women from violence.

In this regard, she stressed UN keenness to cooperate with the Jordanian government to end violence against women and girls, achieve inclusive and green economic growth, promote human rights and sustainable management of resources. 

