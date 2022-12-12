World join hands to fight violence against women

HRH Princess Basma, chairperson of the Jordanian National Committee for Women (JNCW), on Sunday stressed the importance of combating all forms of violence, especially ending violence against women, and raising awareness about its dangers and impacts on individuals, communities and societal peace.

In partnership with ⁦@MarylandOPD⁩, ⁦@UMDLaw⁩ Gender Violence Clinic student Lindsay Hemminger successfully argued for a sentence modification for a criminalized survivor client. She’s going to be-she already is-a fabulous lawyer! Thanks to OPD for collaborating. pic.twitter.com/Zyli2RemVo — Recovering Carceral Feminist-Ask Me How! (@LeighGoodmark) December 11, 2022

Speaking during the closing ceremony for the 2022 edition of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence UN campaign, Princess Basma said that more than 736 million women and girls around the world have been subjected to violence, despite that 43 years passed since the issuance of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), 27 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and 22 years since the declaration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Approach sexual harassment and all forms of gender violence as a MEN’S issue involving men of all ages and socioeconomic, racial, and ethnic backgrounds. View men not only as perpetrators or possible offenders, but as empowered bystanders who can confront abusive peers. #endGBV pic.twitter.com/MOpQwFWDng — Graduate Women International (@GradWomen) December 10, 2022

The princess, during the ceremony held at Ain Jalout Secondary School for Girls, highlighted that early marriage places responsibilities beyond the girls’ mental and physical capabilities, which usually pushes them into a cycle of violence, and deprives them of their rights to education and work, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

We asked anti-gender violence organizations about the reality of fighting GBV every day. https://t.co/XvKqSPilmQ — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) December 10, 2022

Jordan has made great strides in the fields of legislation, protection services against violence, and strengthening the protection and prevention system against domestic violence, the princess said, highlighting ongoing efforts to reduce violent practices and provide psychological and legal support to the victims.

Today, we participated at a workshop organized by @ebase_africa on the supervision of The British High Commissioner, on the use of ICT and culture in addressing Sexual and Gender Violence in Cameroon as part of 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence 2022#DecryptAndFix pic.twitter.com/W4Deo1hO7w — YES HEALTH (@yeshealth1) December 8, 2022

The princess also attached importance to the role of the family in enhancing girls’ self-confidence, and their key role in society, besides building family and community ties, calling on girls to be armed with knowledge and self-confidence.

Gender Desk officer from @tanpol Police HQ Inspector Kija Banka insisting ZERO TOLERANCE to GBV and called for the society to join hands with the Police Gender Desk to fight Gender violence.



We Call for ACCOUNTABILITY to end GBV and all forms of FEMICIDE#16DaysOfActivism2022 pic.twitter.com/jwTY1DFpWu — GlobalPlatform Tanzania (@GP_Tanzania) December 9, 2022

JNCW Secretary General Maha Ali said the campaign, which coincided with celebrating Human Rights Day, constitutes a call for action to end violence against women and girls, as it infringes human rights, breaking human, religious, and social values, heritage, culture, customs and traditions, which all call for mercy, kindness and humanity.

The consecutive murders of two female students in Egypt and Jordan have triggered widespread fury across the MENA region, with calls for greater protection against gender violence and femicide in the region https://t.co/onMFbxe6PV — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) June 25, 2022

Domestic violence hinders women’s progress in various fields and limits their active participation in political, economic and social life, Ali said.

A woman holds up a foetal echography on December 1, 2022 in Pristina as she takes part in a protest rally against gender based violence against women in Kosovo, called after the murder of a pregnant woman by her ex-husband in the maternity hospital where she was due to give birth. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

UN Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Randa Aboul Hosn said that violence against women and girls remains a widespread violation of human rights around the world, rooted in gender-based discrimination, social norms and stereotypes that accept violence.

Nayera Ashraf, 21, was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside her university in Egypt.



Days later, Iman Rashid, 21, was shot on her university campus in Jordan.



Their murders have reignited calls for legislation to protect women from gender violence. https://t.co/DB95ObNtKz — Axios (@axios) July 23, 2022

Such violations have escalated in light of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, crises related to climate change, global conflict and economic instability, she added.

She said that Jordan, according to the government’s priorities, is committed to preventing violence against women and enhancing protection of women from violence.

In this regard, she stressed UN keenness to cooperate with the Jordanian government to end violence against women and girls, achieve inclusive and green economic growth, promote human rights and sustainable management of resources.