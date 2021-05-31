The 'World No Tobacco Day' Award Goes to Princess Dina Mired of Jordan

Her Highness Princess Dina Mired has been awarded the “World No Tobacco Day” award for her relentless efforts in fighting tobacco globally and domestically.

Every year, WHO recognises individuals or organisations in each of the six WHO Regions for their accomplishments and advocacy in the area of tobacco control.

This year’s WHO tobacco control theme is “Commit to quit”.

“In that regard I am glad that Jordan has now upgraded its cessation clinics and is offering its services and medications for free. I sincerely hope that many smokers will utilise this service to help them quit and take control of health and well-being,” Princess Dina said.

Her Highness is a Global Ambassador for Tobacco Free Portfolios, and in 2021, she joined Vital Strategies as a Special Envoy for non-communicable diseases (NCD’s where she helps accelerate the adoption of tobacco control proven, cost-effective strategies that reduce NCDs and improve population health.

Princess Dina started her advocacy on tobacco control when she led the King Hussein Cancer Foundation as Director General (2002-2016).

#PMAC2020 Our ministries of health have become ministries of disease! Bursting at the seams by not taking into account preventive and promotive services as well as social determinants of health. HRH Princess Dina Mired of Jordan. pic.twitter.com/3fuacTmpiQ — Jacqueline Kitulu (@mdjkitulu) January 31, 2020

“I saw firsthand the tragic cost of tobacco; both in human and financial terms. Here we were fighting to save people from cancer and yet doing nothing on the one risk factor that is responsible for a third of all cancers! That is when my fight against tobacco started,” she said.

In 2020, in an effort to deal with the alarming tobacco addiction rates in Jordan, Princess Dina was chosen to represent the Jordanian anti-tobacco NGOs and be a Member (observer) of the Jordan National Tobacco Control Committee.

“Our challenge is big and demands continuous efforts from all of us to protect our youth and our population from tobacco addiction. That is why I dedicate this award to all the anti-tobacco NGOs in Jordan, who work day in day out, on a voluntary basis, to fight misinformation, increase public awareness, and demand implementation of every single article in our health law vis-à-vis tobacco control,” Princess Dina added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.