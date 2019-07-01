World Singer Rihanna Supports Sudan Protesters

Global superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday expressed support for protesters in Sudan demanding civilian rule, as tens of thousands took to the streets for the first time since a deadly massacre.

The pop star has previously weighed in on Sudan's popular revolution by reposting images, quotes and statistics from the Khartoum massacre last month in a bid to raise awareness.

At least 128 people were killed since the June 3 crackdown, the majority of them on that day, according to doctors close to the protest movement.

"With more protests planned for today, June 30, I send my love and I pray for the safety of the Sudanese people," Rihanna wrote on Twitter.





"They have a right to speak out and demand peace, justice and a transition to civilian rule. Over 100 were killed & hundreds more were wounded during the June 3rd protests."

She added: "Military rulers need to be held accountable. Praying for no more killings or abuse today."

"Fight for human rights in #Africa and stand with protesters in #Sudan".

At least seven people were killed in Sunday's mass protests, with scores injured.

Rihanna has previously stood up for human rights issues in the United States, strongly condemning America's treatment of immigrants at the US-Mexico border under the Trump administration.

This article has been adapted from its original source.