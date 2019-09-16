'World's Happiest Hedgehog' Travels Globe With Smile, Has 1.5M Instagram Follows

'The world's happiest hedgehog' is making a name for himself on social media by allowing fans a glimpse of his incredible travels around the world.

Herbee, who is based in Germany, is becoming the next biggest 'petfluencer' with his aspirational - and often grinning - Instagram photos.

The internet sensation, who currently has more than 1.5million followers on Instagram, was first showcased to the world by his owner Talitha Girnus, from Wiesbaden, alongside her older hedgehog Mr Pokee.

However, following Mr Pokee's death earlier this year, Herbee has continued to inspire everyone to follow their own adventures by continuing his own through the Italian peaks of Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Austria's Altaussee and Geierlay in Germany.

A message on Talitha's website, mrpokee.com, reads: 'Amazing people from all over the world are inspired to follow our adventures especially because they love our message: Between all the serious things happening in the world ever day, Pokee and now also Herbee are here to give them a reason to smile and stay positive.

'Whenever people return to our page, we want to remind them to never lose faith, because the world is full of magic and not a bad place after all.'





