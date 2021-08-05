The World's Oldest Giant Panda Turns 35

Hong Kong Ocean Park's resident panda An An has just turned 35, making him the longest living male giant panda under human care in history.

That makes An An — whose name means “peace” — a whopping 105 years old in human years!

An An was born in the wild of Sichuan before being gifted by China to the Hong Kong government along with his mate, Jia Jia, in 1999. Jia Jia passed away in 2016, aged 38.

CNN

Hong Kong’s Ocean Park theme park makes a special celebration for the occasion. Panda got a special “birthday blessing”. The special dessert incorporated the elderly creature’s favorite treats, including bamboo, sweet potato, carrot, pear, and Fuji apple.

According to Ocean Park, giant pandas in the wild typically live about 20 years on average, while the lifespans of those under human care can reach 30 years.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)'s 2014 census, there are about 1,864 giant pandas alive in the wild. But the good news is in the last decade, the number of giant pandas in the wild has risen by 17%.

Ocean Park Hong Kong, commonly known as Ocean Park, is a marine mammal park, oceanarium, animal theme park, and amusement park situated in Wong Chuk Hang and Nam Long Shan in the Southern District of Hong Kong.