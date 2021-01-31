The World's Tallest Dog Freddy The Great Dane Dies

Freddy, a Great Dane known as the tallest dog in the world, has died.

Guinness World Records, which conferred the tallest-dog honor on Freddy in 2016, announced Freddy's passing in a press release Wednesday. He was eight and a half.

When measured by a veterinarian and the book's editor-in-chief, Freddy stood three feet, four inches "from foot to withers" -- the withers being the tallest part of a dog's shoulder.

Standing on his hind legs, he 7 feet and 5.5 inches tall.

"He was not just the tallest dog but the dog with the most love and the biggest heart. A total soppy bugger who was hand fed," Freddy's owner, Claire Stoneman, told Guinness World Records.

Stoneman and Freddy lived in Essex, England.



According to Stoneman, Freddy was the runt of the litter who wasn't able to nurse from his mother, prompting her to adopt him "a couple of weeks earlier than I should have."

"I had no idea he was going to get this big at all," Stoneman said.

When Freddy was named the tallest dog in the world in 2016, Stoneman said it cost her about $123 a week to feed him a diet consisting of whole roast chickens and peanut butter on toast.

