Would You Wear These Controversial High Heels Crocs for $625?

Social media users were shocked and confused when high-end designer Balenciaga and comfy footwear brand Crocs revealed that they had teamed up on a stiletto high heel last summer — but months later, with the controversial shoes finally available to purchase, some experimental fashion fans are actually wearing them.

The 'Balenciaga Croc Madame,' as the shoe is called, deputed online in June to social media mockery from critics who called them 'painful' and asked if they were a joke.

Since they went on sale for $625 a pair in October of 2021, though, it does appear that some shoppers are snapping up pairs of their own, with a few sizes selling out in stores like Bloomingdale's and Net-a-Porter.

Controversial stiletto heels designed by Balenciaga and CROCS go on sale for $625 https://t.co/GsGfeM09qW — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 22, 2022

Some fashionistas have also shared snaps of themselves modeling the head-scratching heels on social media.

The shoes, which come in white, green, and black, look like traditional rubber Crocs on top, with the brand's signature duck bill shape, holes, and strap around the heel.

But underneath, the shoes have a 3.15 in black stiletto heel capped with a larger flat bottom, presumably for balance.

The heels have gone on sale at online at retailers including Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale's, My Theresa, Farfetch, Net-a-Porter, Matches, and the Balenciaga website.

While there seems to be plenty of stock left, some customers do, in fact, seem to be buying them, with a few sizes sold out on various sites.

However, it's unclear how much stock each store ordered in the first place.

On social media, a handful of fashion fans who have purchased their own Balenciaga Croc Madame have shown them off.

One New York City model shared a snap of herself wearing the black ones with a dress on Twitter, while a New York City writer took the green ones for a spin with a colorful outfit.



New York City influencer Alaina A. Anderson Rose paired the green ones with a matching green Birkin bag.

One creative fashion fan personalized the white ones with Croc's Jibbitz, clip-on icons.

A makeup artist shared a whole photoshoot in her white pair on Instagram.

In November, Vogue's Lianna Satenstein took them for a spin, calling them 'a sure way to never get laid again' but also 'extremely comfortable.'

'I can’t say I felt peak hot-girl in the Croc Madame. A Croc is a statement in and of itself, and a heeled version is even more extreme. It’s essentially a Croc on a pedestal—and that, of course, turns heads. I surely got attention from people when I wore it,' she went on.

'Its staunch ugliness is also its beauty. You may not get hit on, but you won’t lack a conversation starter,' she added.

The heels certainly did start a conversation when photos of them hit the internet last summer.

'I mean... wtf Balenciaga and Crocs are thinking they are doing with this,' one person wrote.

'What the f is wrong with people at Balenciaga? Can’t decide whether it’s a joke or just making fun of people who buy these,' another user added.

You could buy Balenciaga Crocs or my original art 17 times cheaper... No judgement either way pic.twitter.com/vU6gJluifv — jamie 👽🌨️❄️ (@_jam_b) January 15, 2022

'Please don’t. This is painful,' shared a third, while a fourth wrote: 'We’ve gone TOO far people . Too far.'

'If I see you wearing those Balenciaga Crocs stilettos I’m going to assume you actually sold your soul,' added one more critic.

Social media users have continued to talk about them, months later.

'Not even sure what the worst part of this is, there's so much to unpack here,' complained one.

'Those Balenciaga crocs with heels trigger my fight or flight response,' said another.

'Balenciaga put heels on crocs. They must be stopped. MUST. Thats where I draw the line. Did we learn nothing from the abominations that were heeled chucks or heeled timbs? That’s all,' reads another tweet.