Yazidi Activist Says Captured ISIS Jihadists Should be Tried in Open Court

Yazidi activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad has called for all captured ISIS jihadists to be given Nuremberg-style trials.

She took to Twitter to demand that detained Islamic State fanatics be brought to justice in an open court 'for the world to see' in the wake of the death of leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Murad is herself a survivor of ISIS after she was held captive by the terrorist organisation for three months in Mosul.

Originally from the Yazidi village of Kocho in Iraq, she now lives in Germany.

In 2018, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Denis Mukwege for her 'efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.'

Murad hailed the news of al-Baghdadi's death on her Twitter account, saying: 'The death of #alBaghdadi is welcoming news for the world, especially for those communities that were targeted by #ISIS.

'Baghdadi died as he lived – a coward using children as a shield. Let today be the beginning of the global fight to bring ISIS to justice.'





She went on to call for captured jihadists to be brought to justice 'in an open court for the world to see.'

She said: 'Justice is the only acceptable course of action. We must unite and hold #ISIS terrorists accountable in the same way the world tried the Nazis in an open court at the Nuremberg Trials.'

She also drew attention to minority communities in Iraq such as the Yazidis and Christians who 'suffered at the hands of Al-Baghdadi and his militants' and 'need help.'

'Yazidis are still displaced and thousands (mostly women and children) remain missing,' she said.

In August 2014, the Islamic State killed or enslaved thousands of Yazidis when IS swept through their homeland in northern Iraq.

Thousands of Yazidi men were massacred and more than 3,000 women and girls as young as nine were enslaved.

Murad concluded her series of tweets by saying: 'I am grateful to all- the US government and Coalition members - who participated in and supported the operation.'

Murad was captured by IS on on 15 August 2014 and held as a slave in the city of Mosul, where she was beaten, burned with cigarettes, and raped.

She successfully escaped after her captor left the house unlocked and was smuggled out of the Islamic State controlled area, to reach a refugee camp in Duhok.

She went on to join an activist group in Germany which took her to the UN, where she became a Human Rights Ambassador and then wrote a book.

Murad became the first woman from Iraq to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her activism in speaking out against abuse and sexual violence.

The UN recognizes the genocide that happened to the Yazidis, but British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is helping with the steps required to secure a trial.

Clooney compared the crimes against Yazidis to that of 'after the atrocities of Nazi Germany' as she sat down with Scott Pelley for a 60 Minutes report with Murad earlier this month.

'This was the same dilemma that the world had after the atrocities of Nazi Germany,' Clooney said during the CBS interview.

'Because today you do have people denying that there were gas chambers and what do you have to point to? You can go back and say there are 4,000 documents that were submitted in the Nuremberg trials and the Yazadis deserve nothing less than that.'

