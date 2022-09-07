'You Don't Need to be Ashamed of Mental Illness'

Misconceptions surrounding mental illnesses prevent people from seeking help, exacerbating their illnesses, according to experts.

“Social stigmas are dangerous, as they can prevent a person from getting the help they need. For example, depression is a very treatable illness, but it can lead to suicide without proper treatment,” Psychiatrist Walid Sarhan told The Jordan Times.

He added that some people view mental illness as a weakness or a personal flaw and associate it with laziness.

“Using phrases like ‘toughen up’ blames patients for their illnesses, and leaves them feeling ashamed and unsupported,” he continued.

Sarhan launched a social initiative in February to fight misconceptions and stigmas associated with mental health and educate the public on the moral and legal aspects of patient care and confidentiality in order to “change social beliefs and attitudes, which aren’t based on scientific facts, and foster a more accepting environment”.

Fatima Jarrar, a mental health and psychosocial support consultant, also pointed out that awareness-raising is essential.

“We need more people to realise that it’s okay to not be okay. Mental illness is not something to be ashamed of. You don’t have to suffer in silence,” she told the Jordan Times.

Jarrar also noted that, while the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic made mental health more visible in Jordan and led to more open discussions about it, some common misconceptions are yet to be properly addressed.

“Seeking help from mental health professionals is still associated with stigma and unfounded fears, as many people believe that seeking therapy means taking addictive psychoactive drugs,” Jarrar said.

She explained that treatment does not always involve medication, noting that while some psych meds may be harder to quit than others, there are no risks as long as the patient follows a treatment plan set by a mental health professional.

Another common misconception is that mental health professionals will undermine patients’ religious or spiritual beliefs, said Jarrar.

“Mental health providers work on patients’ strengths, and if some of them find comfort in their religion, we try to help them find ways to invest in their faith in order to feel better,” she added.

Sarhan also pointed out that the current legislation is “inadequate” when it comes to mental illnesses.

“After years of awareness-raising campaigns and consistent efforts to make changes, a law penalising suicide attempts recently came into effect, erasing decades of progress,” he said.

Atef Al Qasem, head of the Psychological Sciences Association and a specialist in behavioral psychology, said that penalising attempted suicide, which is often “a cry for help”, is “a legislative deficiency which ignores the human right to healthcare”.

He also noted that there are better alternatives to this law.

Instead of fining those who attempt suicide and putting them behind bars, “we ought to provide them with the necessary care by placing them in a mental health facility or rehabilitation centre for no less than three months, following a treatment plan that involves inclusive social and psychological intervention programmes,” Qasem told The Jordan Times.

He added that it’s important to understand that “mental illness is not a lack of faith or willpower, and it’s definitely not the patient’s fault, as it arises from chemical imbalances in the brain or stressful situations and traumatic experiences”.

By Mays Ibrahim Mustafa for The Jordan Times

This article has been reproduced from its original source