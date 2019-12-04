Young Indian Pretends to be a Pilgrim to Meet Her Pakistani Boyfriend

A young Sikh woman from India met her Pakistani boyfriend at the Kartarpur corridor posing as a pilgrim, but her attempt to slip into Pakistan was foiled by the alert Pakistani guards.

The Indian woman, identified as Manjeet Kaur, met her boyfriend on the first floor of the Kartarpur site on November 23.

The Pakistani youth, hailing from the city of Faisalabad, had come to the gurdwara along with a couple of friends, including a woman, to meet Kaur.

Geo News, quoting Urdu daily Jang, claimed that the Sikh woman hailing from the Indian state of Haryana entered Pakistan as a Sikh pilgrim in order to meet her Pakistani boyfriend at the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara.

After speaking with her boyfriend, Kaur decided to stay on in Pakistan.

The Pakistani woman who had accompanied the Faisalabad youth then gave the Indian woman her visitor's card.

Kaur chucked her Indian pilgrim's card into a dustbin.



However, Pakistani authorities foiled the plan and confronted the couple before the girl could escape into the country.

Following the incident, the security around the Sikh holy site was tightened.

Now visitors to the site will be asked for bio-metric verification on exiting the holy place as well, the news report said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.