  3. Zaragoza: 1500 Flee From a Spanish Wildfire

Marwan Asmar

Published August 15th, 2022 - 06:38 GMT
Raging fire in Spain
The fire has a radius of around 50 kilometres and has already scorched an estimated 8,000 hectares of land. (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A raging fire in Spain triggers the evacuation of over 1500 people. The Zaragoza fire is part of a stream of fires going thrown Europe this summer creating havoc throughout southern Europe.

As of Sunday evening, authorities were most worried that the fire would veer into the Moncayo Natural Park, which is full of combustible vegetation and unique biodiversity. “I can only say this is a critical situation,” Javier Lamban, president of the regional government, as quoted by Anadolu.

Reports suggest that the large fire which began on Saturday maybe burning out of control and forcing the evacuation of eight villages. Around 1500 people have been hastily evacuated and thousands are on standby, carefully watching what happens next. 

The fires are trending at (#Spain #Wildfire #Zaragoza #Evacuation). The fire has a radius of around 50 kilometers (31 miles) and has already scorched an estimated 8,000 hectares (19,768 acres) of land and forest since Saturday, the Turkish news agency reports.

Strong wind gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour (37 miles per hour) have complicated the situation. “Overnight, the behavior of the fire was extremely violent, something we aren’t used to,” said Diego Bayona, head of the region’s environmental agency, Anadolu added.

There are more than 300  firefighters battling the blaze and local residents reported that flames have already touched the walls of the Veruela Monastery, which was evacuated on Saturday as horrifying pictures continue to be posted online.

 

