Published May 8th, 2023 - 10:10 GMT
Elon Musk says Twitter to remove inactive accounts
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA The social media platform will remove those accounts that have been inactive for several years, Twitter CEO Elon Musk Monday said.

According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

The legacy verified blue tick on the profiles of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists, and well-known politicians, was deleted by Twitter last month.

Musk noted that users on the microblogging platform might see a decline in the number of followers.
 

